KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Purchased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. KB Financial Group accounts for 1.9% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $52.73 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

