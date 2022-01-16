KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116,985 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of -156.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

