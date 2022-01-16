KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

