KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,148,087 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.