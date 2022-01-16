KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.