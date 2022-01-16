KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,831 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Hershey worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

NYSE HSY opened at $199.53 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average of $180.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

