KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.21% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

