KBC Group NV Has $17.43 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aptiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.47. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.