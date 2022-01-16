KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.01. The company has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.