KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

