Kcash (KCASH) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $1.50 million and $186,957.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kcash has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00026129 BTC.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.