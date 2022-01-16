Keep Network Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $397.77 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00060111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 609,784,637 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

