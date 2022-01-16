KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $112.59

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $112.59 or 0.00260708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $69.54 million and $969,595.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

