Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,958. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,929,000 after acquiring an additional 130,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kelly Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

