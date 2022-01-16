Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

KRYAY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $120.43 and a twelve month high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

