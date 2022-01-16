KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits One Day Volume of $114,507.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $114,507.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.21 or 0.07769191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.15 or 1.00188143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008298 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

