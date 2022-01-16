Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

