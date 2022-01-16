Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

