Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

