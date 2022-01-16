Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $270,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.89 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

