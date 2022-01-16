Kineko Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,954.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $3.15 million and $8,954.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00073002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.59 or 0.07762067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.66 or 0.99942331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.