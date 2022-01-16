King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $71,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In other news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $67.41 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

