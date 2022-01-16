King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $46,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

