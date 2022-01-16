King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $100.04 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.00% of Valmont Industries worth $100,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after buying an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.37 and its 200 day moving average is $241.56. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.13 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

