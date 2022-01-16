King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $122.28 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $122,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $322.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.38 and a 200-day moving average of $334.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

