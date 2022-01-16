King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $55.57 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.29% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $55,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,278 shares of company stock worth $11,574,511 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

