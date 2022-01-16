King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.61% of Xylem worth $136,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.