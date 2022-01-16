King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $162,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $24,927,397. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

