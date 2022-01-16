King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Cintas worth $196,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

