King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 18,068 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Amgen worth $117,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.52. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

