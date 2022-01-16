King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,222 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

