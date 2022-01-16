King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,796 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $243.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

