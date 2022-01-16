King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 82,453 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 82,453 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.