Klever Price Tops $0.0307 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $104.14 million and $1.18 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00073002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.59 or 0.07762067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.66 or 0.99942331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

