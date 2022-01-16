Klimatas Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,224.02 and approximately $105.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 125.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

