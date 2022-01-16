Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 494,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,918 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 287,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after acquiring an additional 196,725 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.