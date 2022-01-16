Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,900 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 1,892,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,879.0 days.

Shares of KBSTF stock remained flat at $$5.15 during trading on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

