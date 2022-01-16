Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,900 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 1,892,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,879.0 days.
Shares of KBSTF stock remained flat at $$5.15 during trading on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
