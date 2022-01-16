Komodo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $641,705.00 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $83.79 million and approximately $641,705.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00327569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00127700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000134 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003195 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,763,798 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

