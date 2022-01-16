KUN Achieves Market Cap of $54,515.80 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $27.26 or 0.00064019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $54,515.80 and approximately $1,216.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.07 or 0.07621557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.09 or 1.00027142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008168 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.