Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Kunlun Energy stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kunlun Energy has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

