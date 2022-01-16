Lambda Hits Market Capitalization of $9.85 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $9.85 million and $947,780.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

