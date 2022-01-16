LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.57 ($81.33).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

LXS opened at €58.18 ($66.11) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.15.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

