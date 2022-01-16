LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) vs. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Financial Analysis

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -76.03% N/A -18.61% American Airlines Group -13.23% N/A -9.85%

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and American Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.07 -$4.55 billion ($4.72) -0.09 American Airlines Group $17.34 billion 0.69 -$8.89 billion ($5.50) -3.36

LATAM Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Airlines Group. American Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LATAM Airlines Group and American Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 American Airlines Group 1 8 4 0 2.23

American Airlines Group has a consensus target price of $21.55, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given American Airlines Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Risk & Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats LATAM Airlines Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific. The company was founded on December 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

