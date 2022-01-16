Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lennox International worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lennox International by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 421.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $3,104,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $291.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.07. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.74 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

