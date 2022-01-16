Lethean Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $7,121.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,835.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.57 or 0.07707617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00347912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.65 or 0.00893315 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.15 or 0.00518607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00261186 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.