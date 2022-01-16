Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVL. Raymond James lowered Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 41,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,994. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

