LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

LX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after buying an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 1,626,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,672. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

