Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

LXP opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

