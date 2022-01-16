LHT (LHT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $114,056.86 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010588 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

