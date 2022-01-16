Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0366

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Linear has a total market cap of $118.73 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linear has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,986,754 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

